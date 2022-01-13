Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) traded today at $92.76, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 440,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It’s also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 86% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (48%), food service (28%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 14% of the company’s revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.

Tyson Foods Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($92.60) 1.8% above its average consensus price target of $90.91.

Tyson Foods Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $92.76 and a 12-month low of $62.59 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $92.60 per share.

