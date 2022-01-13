 Skip to main content

Why Boeing Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 11:21am   Comments
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report suggetsing the 737 MAX Is nearing a return to commercial in China as soon as this month.

A so-called operational readiness flight conducted by Hainan Airlines on Jan. 9 is a sign the model could return to China’s skies within weeks, said in the report.

According to the report, the country’s Max operators haven’t given a specific date for the resumption and the move could still be delayed.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide.

Boeing's stock was trading about 3.7% higher at $225.55 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $185.26.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

