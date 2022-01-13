Why Boeing Shares Are Rising

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report suggetsing the 737 MAX Is nearing a return to commercial in China as soon as this month.

A so-called operational readiness flight conducted by Hainan Airlines on Jan. 9 is a sign the model could return to China’s skies within weeks, said in the report.

According to the report, the country’s Max operators haven’t given a specific date for the resumption and the move could still be delayed.

Boeing's stock was trading about 3.7% higher at $225.55 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $185.26.