Thorne HealthTech Joins Hand With Mitsui To Form Thorne Asia JV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 10:08am   Comments
  • Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRNhas agreed to form a joint venture with Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTC: MITSY) called Thorne HealthTech Asia Pte. Ltd. (Thorne Asia).
  • The JV is expected to expand access to Thorne's solutions and personalized approaches to address health and wellbeing across Asia. 
  • Thorne Asia JV will promote and provide Thorne's diagnostics, analytics, and supplement offerings online and through medical and retail providers and use Mitsui's retail expertise and relationships in the region.
  • "By partnering with Mitsui, we now have access to an extensive in-market business network that will enable us to expand Thorne's innovative products and services," said Thorne HealthTech CEO Paul Jacobson.
  • Price Action: THRN shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $6.33 on the last check Thursday.

