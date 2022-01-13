Thorne HealthTech Joins Hand With Mitsui To Form Thorne Asia JV
- Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRN) has agreed to form a joint venture with Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTC: MITSY) called Thorne HealthTech Asia Pte. Ltd. (Thorne Asia).
- The JV is expected to expand access to Thorne's solutions and personalized approaches to address health and wellbeing across Asia.
- Thorne Asia JV will promote and provide Thorne's diagnostics, analytics, and supplement offerings online and through medical and retail providers and use Mitsui's retail expertise and relationships in the region.
- "By partnering with Mitsui, we now have access to an extensive in-market business network that will enable us to expand Thorne's innovative products and services," said Thorne HealthTech CEO Paul Jacobson.
- Price Action: THRN shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $6.33 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.