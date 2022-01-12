 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Embolic Protection Devices Due To Filter Breakage
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Embolic Protection Devices Due To Filter Breakage

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) is recalling all of its Wirion embolic protection system devices manufactured and distributed between January and November 2021.

  • The Wirion system includes a filter inserted through a blood vessel in the leg via a catheter. 
  • The filter catches and removes any blood clots or debris floating in the bloodstream during an atherectomy procedure to remove plaque build-ups linked to peripheral artery disease.
  • In some cases, however, including when the filter basket becomes too full, the Wirion device may be challenging to withdraw using the retrieval catheter, potentially causing the filter to tear or separate from the catheter. 
  • If that happens, it could require further medical procedures, allow a blood clot or other material to block the bloodstream, or lead to other serious complications, including death.
  • Because of that potential risk, the FDA has given Cardiovascular Systems’ recall a Class I rating.
  • In late November, the Company initiated its voluntary recall of all unused Wirion devices. Cardiovascular Systems had received nine complaints about the filter breaking during removal, with no deaths linked to the issue.
  • 697 devices were distributed in the U.S. between March and November of 2021.
  • Price Action: CSII shares closed at $19.14 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSII)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Wirion Embolic Protection System
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com