 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yunhong CTI Appoints Frank Cesario As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Yunhong CTI Appoints Frank Cesario As CEO
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ: CTIBhas appointed Frank Cesario as its CEO effective January 2022. Previously, Cesario served as the company's President and CEO from January 2020 to September 2020 and as CFO from November 2017 until June 2020.
  • Cesario currently serves on the Board of directors and is a member of the Audit Committee.
  • Cesario has a B.S. in Accountancy, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an MBA in Finance from DePaul University.
  • On January 4, 2022, the company's Board received notice of the resignation of Jennifer Connerty as CFO, effective January 7, 2022. The company has appointed Cesario to the role of Acting CFO.
  • The company also announced the appointments of Douglas Bosley, Philip Wong, and Gerald (J.D.) Roberts to its Board, to fill in the vacancies created by the resignations of John Klimek, Wan Zhang, and Yaping Zhang.
  • Price Action: CTIB shares are trading higher by 6.96% at $1.23 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTIB)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com