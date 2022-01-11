Yunhong CTI Appoints Frank Cesario As CEO
- Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ: CTIB) has appointed Frank Cesario as its CEO effective January 2022. Previously, Cesario served as the company's President and CEO from January 2020 to September 2020 and as CFO from November 2017 until June 2020.
- Cesario currently serves on the Board of directors and is a member of the Audit Committee.
- Cesario has a B.S. in Accountancy, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an MBA in Finance from DePaul University.
- On January 4, 2022, the company's Board received notice of the resignation of Jennifer Connerty as CFO, effective January 7, 2022. The company has appointed Cesario to the role of Acting CFO.
- The company also announced the appointments of Douglas Bosley, Philip Wong, and Gerald (J.D.) Roberts to its Board, to fill in the vacancies created by the resignations of John Klimek, Wan Zhang, and Yaping Zhang.
- Price Action: CTIB shares are trading higher by 6.96% at $1.23 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Movers Trading Ideas