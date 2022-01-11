 Skip to main content

IEA Bags $75M Contract To Support Illinois Wind Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
IEA Bags $75M Contract To Support Illinois Wind Project
  • Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) subsidiary White Construction has secured a $75 million award with Invenergy, a privately-held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions.
  • IEA will provide construction services for the Sapphire Sky Wind Project, a planned 250-megawatt (MW) utility-scale wind farm in McLean County, Illinois.
  • Under the scope of work, IEA will self-perform the engineering and construction of 64 wind turbines and nearly 20 miles of private-land access roads.  
  • The project commenced during 4Q21, with targeted completion by 4Q22. The development is anticipated to create nearly 300 new jobs for the state of Illinois during construction.
  • Price Action: IEA shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $9.76 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

