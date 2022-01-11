Disney Debuts Trailer For 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studios has released a trailer for its new animated feature “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the long-running Fox series.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, the new film is being promoted as a “musical comedy-mystery-adventure” with the wacky Belcher family struggling to keep their cash flow in motion after a sinkhole opens in front of their Bob’s Burgers restaurant.

The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 27 and there will not be a simultaneous streaming release.

How It Happened: “Bob’s Burgers” premiered on Fox in January 2011 and is now in its 12th season, with two Emmy Awards to its credit.

Plans for a film version were first announced in October 2017 by 20th Century Fox release; two months later, Disney acquired the studio and inherited the property. Its release was initially planned for July 2020 and then for April 2021 before being rescheduled for this year’s Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is notable as the first hand-drawn animated feature film to be theatrically released by Disney since the 2011 “Winnie the Pooh” from Walt Disney Animation Studios.