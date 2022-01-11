MedMen Enriches Its Marijuana Brand Portfolio With Boutique Strains From Fog City Farms
Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) is expanding its brand portfolio with new products from Fog City Farms, a Santa Cruz-based cannabis cultivation company. Fog City Farms is known for specializing in sustainable growing and business practices, with an emphasis on boutique strains.
Starting January 23, unique small-batch strains cultivated in Fog City’s state-of-the-art vertical growing platform will be available at select MedMen locations across California.
“MedMen is proud to stock the latest strains from Fog City Farms, a sustainably-minded cultivator with a deeply-rooted history in Northern California’s legendary cannabis scene,” stated Tyson Rossi, SVP of product and revenue at MedMen. “Cultivated with forward-thinking farming practices and a focus on boutique cultivars, Fog City Farms’ cannabis products mark another strategic addition to our diverse brand roster, which we continue to expand in pursuit of best-in-class products for our growing customer base.”
MedMen will stock a wide range of Fog City Farms products, including the brand’s inaugural limited-edition collaboration with Hashbone – a line of premium, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls featuring artisan blends of top-shelf flower and cold-water bubble hash.
The Los Angeles-headquartered company noted that this latest portfolio expansion is a testament to MedMen’s new era of post-turnaround accelerated growth and demonstrates the company’s commitment to trusted, high-quality products and unparalleled service.
Price Action
MedMen shares closed Monday market session 0.59% lower at 17 cents per share.
Photo: Courtesy of Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash
