MedMen To Carry Iconic LA Cannabis Brand Jungle Boys

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) confirmed Friday it will carry the popular California brand Jungle Boys at its dispensaries across California starting Dec. 17. Jungle Boys is the iconic Los Angeles-based growers collective known for growing premium cultivars selected through a rigorous pheno-hunting process.

“Being one of California’s most deeply-rooted and well-respected cannabis collectives, Jungle Boys are the gold standard when it comes to pheno-hunting methods, proven cultivation techniques, and award-winning strains – and it’s an absolute honor to feature their products on MedMen shelves,” said Tyson Rossi, SVP of product & revenue at MedMen. “We’re always searching for best-in-class cannabis products and we’re proud to continue building our inventory with products of the highest quality.”

MedMen will stock a wide range of Jungle Boys products, including the brand’s popular Lemon Mints, Purple Sunset, WiFi Mints, Hansolo, Jungle Mints, Motor Breath and Gator Breath strains.

MedMen’s full inventory of vapes, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower are available in stores or through the company’s proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

More recent news from MedMen:

MedMen Launches Medical Cannabis Delivery Across Florida

MedMen's Charitable Cannabis Holiday Shopping Gets Underway Soon In Six States

MedMen Bolsters Product Offering By Bringing Coveted Brands To Shelves Just In Time For Holidays

Price Action

MedMen shares traded 4.14% lower at 18 cents per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash