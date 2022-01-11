 Skip to main content

Atlas Pockets $3M Contract From Antelope Community College District
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:23am   Comments
Atlas Pockets $3M Contract From Antelope Community College District
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCXhas secured the Antelope Valley Community College (AVC) District contract worth $3 million for a five-year term.
  • The college is located in Lancaster, California, and the contract is to serve as the Laboratory of Record (LOR) for ongoing construction materials testing and inspections.
  • "We are pleased to support the Antelope Valley Community College District with testing and inspection services and solutions that will minimize risks, reduce costs and optimize performance for various building projects on campus," said Atlas Chief Growth Officer Priya Jain.
  • Price Action: ATCX shares closed lower by 1.13% at $7.87 on Monday.

