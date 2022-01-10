 Skip to main content

Kevin Smith Bumps Into Daughter in Dispensary: 'Someone Raised That Kid Right'

Nicolas Jose Rodriguez , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 4:43pm   Comments
Filmmaker Kevin Smith, ran into his daughter, actress Harley Quinn Smith, during a random visit to iLyfted cannabis dispensary in Studio City, California last week.

The director and comedian said he was proud to run into his daughter at the dispensary, reported High Times. “When you’re at the weed store and you run into your kid,” Smith posted on his Instagram account.

“Since Harley Quinn Smith got her own house, there have been moments when I ran into the kid by chance out in public. And tonight, after I ran into my only begotten daughter at the weed store, I was like ‘Someone raised that kid right.’” Smith added.

Harley Quinn, who was named after the villain and lover of Joker in the Batman comic book series, replied to the post by saying, “It was a surprise but also not a surprise at all.” 

Kevin also posted the selfie on Twitter and his other social media accounts.
 

California dispensary Harley Quinn Smith Kevin Smith

