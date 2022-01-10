4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Trinity Place Holdings

The Trade: Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) President and CEO Matthew Messinger acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $1.77. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,092.00.

(NYSE: TPHS) President and CEO Matthew Messinger acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $1.77. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,092.00. What’s Happening: Trinity Place, last month, reported a $70 million strategic investment through multiple draw secured term loan facility.

Trinity Place, last month, reported a $70 million strategic investment through multiple draw secured term loan facility. What Trinity Place Does: Trinity Place Holdings Inc is a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company. It is primarily engaged into own, invest in, manage, develop or redevelop real estate assets and real estate related securities.

ServiceSource International

The Trade : ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 46531 shares at an average price of $1.03. The insider spent $47,822.28 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ: SREV) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 46531 shares at an average price of $1.03. The insider spent $47,822.28 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company, during November, reported upbeat quarerly sales.

: The company, during November, reported upbeat quarerly sales. What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions. The firm operates in a single segment which is focused on service offerings that integrate data, processes and cloud technologies.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The Trade : Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) CEO Bonnie Wongtrakool acquired a total of 4893.424 shares at an average price of $2.22. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,847.41.

: (NYSE: WMC) CEO Bonnie Wongtrakool acquired a total of 4893.424 shares at an average price of $2.22. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,847.41. What’s Happening : Western Asset Mortgage Capital, last month, declared Q4 dividend of $0.06 per share.

: Western Asset Mortgage Capital, last month, declared Q4 dividend of $0.06 per share. What Western Asset Mortgage Capital Does: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp is a specialty financial REIT company managing diversified mortgage-market investment portfolio.

Anixa Biosciences