 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 8.17
  2. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) - P/E: 8.97
  3. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) - P/E: 6.2
  4. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 8.05
  5. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) - P/E: 8.94

This quarter, Ready Capital experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.52 in Q2 and is now 0.64. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.55%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 11.22% last quarter.

Most recently, Forestar Group reported earnings per share at 0.85, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.6. This quarter, Realogy Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.33 in Q2 and is now 0.99. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.0%, which has increased by 4.0% from 3.0% last quarter.

Most recently, New Residential Inv reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.22%, which has decreased by 1.09% from 10.31% in the previous quarter.

Nam Tai Property has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.11, which has decreased by 1000.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 2.32% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (FOR + RC)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com