 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Honeywell Powers New Cooling System At Eiffel Tower
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Honeywell Powers New Cooling System At Eiffel Tower
  • Honeywell International Inc's (NASDAQ: HON) ultra low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant technology supports a new cooling system at the Eiffel Tower.
  • The installation uses Honeywell's Solstice ze (R-1234ze) refrigerant, providing the tower's west pillar with an energy-efficient and cost-effective solution that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The cooling system introduced by Honeywell, ALM Froid, and AF Energy provides a blend of sustainability, safety, energy efficiency, durability, and low maintenance.
  • Honeywell has invested $1 billion in research, development, and new capacity for the technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago.
  • Price Action: HON shares closed higher by 2.34% at $215.75 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HON)

UBS Upgrades This Fortune 100 Technology Company
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
Jim Cramer's Top Stocks For 2022: Eli Lilly, Honeywell And More
Credit Suisse Downgrades Honeywell; Cuts Price Target By 7%
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2022
These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com