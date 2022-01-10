Honeywell Powers New Cooling System At Eiffel Tower
- Honeywell International Inc's (NASDAQ: HON) ultra low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant technology supports a new cooling system at the Eiffel Tower.
- The installation uses Honeywell's Solstice ze (R-1234ze) refrigerant, providing the tower's west pillar with an energy-efficient and cost-effective solution that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
- The cooling system introduced by Honeywell, ALM Froid, and AF Energy provides a blend of sustainability, safety, energy efficiency, durability, and low maintenance.
- Honeywell has invested $1 billion in research, development, and new capacity for the technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago.
- Price Action: HON shares closed higher by 2.34% at $215.75 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.