Lottery.com to Participate at ICR Virtual Conference 2022

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when the lottery is played, today announced its participation at the ICR Virtual Conference 2022. The company’s CEO and Co-Founder Tony DiMatteo will take part in a fireside chat hosted by Jason Tilchen, equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/5ghF9 or the Lottery.com Investor Relations website to access a live webcast of the fireside chat, for which a replay will be available for 90 days. In addition, please contact Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com to schedule a meeting with management.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.Lottery.com.

