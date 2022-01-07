 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX Deploys 49 Starlink Satellites Using Falcon 9 Rocket
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2022 6:21am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX Deploys 49 Starlink Satellites Using Falcon 9 Rocket

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX said on Thursday it successfully deployed 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from the launch site at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

What Happened: SpaceX shared the reusable orbital rocket Falcon 9’s liftoff and the satellites deployment on Twitter. 

Musk confirmed the development, adding that the satellites that were deployed are equipped with lasers, a first batch of which was deployed in orbit last year in January.

See Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 49 More Starlink Satellites Via Falcon 9 On Thursday

Musk had in July explained in a Twitter post how laser links in orbit can reduce long-distance latency by as much as 50% due to higher speed of light in vacuum and shorter path than undersea fiber.

Why It Matters: Starlink’s constellation of networked satellites is aimed at beaming down high-speed internet services, especially in remote areas from satellites in orbit to Earth.

Musk last year said the service would be expanded to 14 countries and that Starlink is awaiting licenses in several other countries.

See Also: It's A Wrap: Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Final Falcon 9 To Space For 2022, 31st Such Mission For The Year

Starlink is known to have launched over 1,500 satellites. The company hopes to have 4,425 in orbit by 2024. The Federal Communications Commission has approved 11,943 satellites to be launched by Starlink.

Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket. The reusability factor brings down costs significantly as it allows the space agency to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Here's How Much Apple CEO Tim Cook Took Home In 2021
Cathie Wood Sells Another $4.9M In Tesla Stock On Thursday — Buys Shares In Palantir And This Chinese E-Commerce Giant
Tesla To Increase Workforce To 19,000 In China for New Model Line
ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Analyst Raises Tesla, GM, Ford Price Targets, Names Top 2022 Auto Stock Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk space SpaceX StarLinkNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com