Sino-Global Changes Name To Singularity Future Technology
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) has changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "SGLY" starting January 7, 2022.
- The company has entered into a Warrant Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors and has agreed to buy back ~3.87 million warrants.
- The purchase price for each Warrant is $2.00, and the terms of each Warrant Purchase Agreement are substantially identical.
- Price Action: SINO shares traded higher by 2.31% at $4.22 on the last check Thursday.
