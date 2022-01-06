 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sino-Global Changes Name To Singularity Future Technology
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Sino-Global Changes Name To Singularity Future Technology
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) has changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "SGLY" starting January 7, 2022.
  • The company has entered into a Warrant Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors and has agreed to buy back ~3.87 million warrants.
  • The purchase price for each Warrant is $2.00, and the terms of each Warrant Purchase Agreement are substantially identical.
  • Price Action: SINO shares traded higher by 2.31% at $4.22 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SINO)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com