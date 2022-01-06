Tesla To Increase Workforce To 19,000 In China for New Model Line

With Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) ever-growing popularity, the company is working hard to increase its production capacity. With Gigafactory Shanghai finally pumping out units near initially planned capacity, it seems Tesla is looking to expand its workforce to once again increase production to meet the company's growing demand.

An environmental impact assessment, as shared by Teslarati, showed in November that Tesla is planning to expand its factory and increase the number of total employees to 19,000 at Gigafactory Shanghai. But at the time, it was unknown where exactly all of these new employees would be working and in what capacity.

But after more digging, it was revealed that 3,000 of the 4,000 new employees would be added to the "new vehicle line" at the plant. As for now, this is assumed to be the Model Y, because it is the newest vehicle at the plant. But, it could also be hinting at Tesla's upcoming $25,000 model, which was rumored to first start production in China.

Photo courtesy of Tesla