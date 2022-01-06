 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Increase Workforce To 19,000 In China for New Model Line

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Increase Workforce To 19,000 In China for New Model Line

With Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) ever-growing popularity, the company is working hard to increase its production capacity. With Gigafactory Shanghai finally pumping out units near initially planned capacity, it seems Tesla is looking to expand its workforce to once again increase production to meet the company's growing demand.

An environmental impact assessment, as shared by Teslarati, showed in November that Tesla is planning to expand its factory and increase the number of total employees to 19,000 at Gigafactory Shanghai. But at the time, it was unknown where exactly all of these new employees would be working and in what capacity.

But after more digging, it was revealed that 3,000 of the 4,000 new employees would be added to the "new vehicle line" at the plant. As for now, this is assumed to be the Model Y, because it is the newest vehicle at the plant. But, it could also be hinting at Tesla's upcoming $25,000 model, which was rumored to first start production in China.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Analyst Raises Tesla, GM, Ford Price Targets, Names Top 2022 Auto Stock Picks
Investors Hammer Rivian Stock After Amazon, Stellantis Deal
Why Nikola Shares Are Rallying Today
How To Hedge Your Tesla Stock Position
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model YNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com