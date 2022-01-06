 Skip to main content

ENGlobal Secures $4.4M Fuel Handling Contract From Defense Logistics Agency
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ: ENG) subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS), has secured a $4.4 million contract extension from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide Automated Fuel Handling Equipment (AFHE) support at an undisclosed DLA facility.
  • The contract extension consists of eleven monthly release orders valued at ~$0.40 million each.
  • The DLA has issued release orders through April 2022 for a current total of ~$1.6 million.
  • EGS' work on the assignments typically includes technology upgrades and refreshes of existing AFHE systems at multiple U.S. military bases worldwide.
  • Price Action: ENG shares are trading lower by 3.13% at $1.24 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts

