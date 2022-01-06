Muscle Maker Appoints Jennifer Black As Finance Chief
- Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) has appointed Jennifer Black as its Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ferdinand Groenewald, who has been appointed as Chief Accounting Officer.
- Muscle Maker said it is focusing its growth strategy on franchising this upcoming year.
- The company has signed development and franchise agreements for 65 new franchise locations since November 1, 2021.
- Muscle Maker Grill restaurants announced a 40-unit agreement in November 2021 for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 2.16% at $0.64 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management