Why Are ACM Research Shares Gaining Today?
- Needham analyst Quinn Bolton raised the price target on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) to $110 from $100 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 30.25%.
- The analyst cites the company's better than expected FY21 preliminary revenue guidance and shipment outlook.
- Bolton added that based on that forecast, the recent selloff in the stock presents a "buying opportunity."
- Bolton is also raising his FY21 EPS view on ACM Research by $0.25 to $1.70.
- ACM Research is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for semiconductor manufacturers.
- Price Action: ACMR shares traded higher by 5.69% at $84.50 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ACMR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Needham
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ACMR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas