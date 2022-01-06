 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are ACM Research Shares Gaining Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are ACM Research Shares Gaining Today?
  • Needham analyst Quinn Bolton raised the price target on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) to $110 from $100 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 30.25%.
  • The analyst cites the company's better than expected FY21 preliminary revenue guidance and shipment outlook.
  • Bolton added that based on that forecast, the recent selloff in the stock presents a "buying opportunity." 
  • Bolton is also raising his FY21 EPS view on ACM Research by $0.25 to $1.70.
  • ACM Research is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for semiconductor manufacturers. 
  • Price Action: ACMR shares traded higher by 5.69% at $84.50 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ACMR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACMR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
Needham Sees 41% Upside In ACM Research; Upgrades To Buy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MQKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage On17.0
NNRF LaffertyInitiates Coverage On16.0
SGMLB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On
WABWolfe ResearchDowngrades92.0
SRMorgan StanleyMaintains69.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com