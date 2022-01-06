Harsco Environmental Renews Contract With JSIS In Oman
- Harsco Corp's (NYSE: HSC) Harsco Environmental division renewed its contract with Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC (JSIS), an iron and steel producer in Oman. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The five-year contract renewal ensures continuity and a reduced carbon footprint for JSIS's operations in Oman.
- JSIS, with an annual steel production capacity of 2.4 million tons, serves clients in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe, among others.
- Harsco Environmental will continue to provide slag management and metal recovery as well as skull processing services for JSIS over the next five years.
- Price Action: HSC shares traded higher by 0.96% at $16.78 on the last check Thursday.
