 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harsco Environmental Renews Contract With JSIS In Oman
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Harsco Environmental Renews Contract With JSIS In Oman
  • Harsco Corp's (NYSE: HSC) Harsco Environmental division renewed its contract with Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC (JSIS), an iron and steel producer in Oman. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The five-year contract renewal ensures continuity and a reduced carbon footprint for JSIS's operations in Oman.
  • JSIS, with an annual steel production capacity of 2.4 million tons, serves clients in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe, among others.
  • Harsco Environmental will continue to provide slag management and metal recovery as well as skull processing services for JSIS over the next five years.
  • Price Action: HSC shares traded higher by 0.96% at $16.78 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSC)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Harsco
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com