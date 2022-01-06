 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PGT Innovations Names John Kunz As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 7:17am   Comments
Share:
PGT Innovations Names John Kunz As Finance Chief
  • PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTIhas appointed John E. Kunz as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17, 2022.
  • In his new role, he will lead the company's finance strategy, budgeting, planning, accounting, financial reporting, investor relations functions and provide strategic direction relating to information technology efforts.
  • Most recently, Kunz served as the SVP and CFO at U.S. Concrete, Inc.
  • Brad West, who held the Interim CFO role, will resume his role as SVP of Corporate Development and Treasurer.
  • Price Action: PGTI shares closed lower by 2.09% at $22.01 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PGTI)

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: PGT Innovations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com