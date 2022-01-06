PGT Innovations Names John Kunz As Finance Chief
- PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has appointed John E. Kunz as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17, 2022.
- In his new role, he will lead the company's finance strategy, budgeting, planning, accounting, financial reporting, investor relations functions and provide strategic direction relating to information technology efforts.
- Most recently, Kunz served as the SVP and CFO at U.S. Concrete, Inc.
- Brad West, who held the Interim CFO role, will resume his role as SVP of Corporate Development and Treasurer.
- Price Action: PGTI shares closed lower by 2.09% at $22.01 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management