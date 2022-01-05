 Skip to main content

SRAX Releases Dates for 2022 Virtual Conferences

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga's in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.
January 05, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
SRAX Releases Dates for 2022 Virtual Conferences

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has scheduled several industry-specific events for 2022. The company has announced its initial schedule for 2022 conferences. The company will hold its first event — the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference — on Jan. 27, 2022; the event is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. In making the announcement, SRAX noted that it has expanded the event to a full day based on a significant increase in interest and activity in the mining and electric vehicle industries. The conference will cover topics related to sector possibilities and opportunities, as well as the latest industry news.

The company also announced six other events, scheduled throughout the year and covering sectors as varied as cannabis, cryptocurrency, and semiconductors to fintech and medical technology. According to the announcement, Sequire is comprised of a network of millions of influential, forward-thinking shareholders, and the conference series is one of several ways the company offers value to its investor community. “We learned so much hosting last year’s conferences,” said SRAX vice president of community and events Morgan Fogg in the press release. “This year, we are looking forward to applying those learnings and expanding through partnerships, interesting content, and industries we haven’t yet hosted to provide a truly unique virtual conference experience.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/GCmDg

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks Events

