L3Harris Eliminates Aviation Systems As Reporting Business Segment
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) disclosed new alignment and organization of core businesses, moving from four to three focused segments, effective with its FY22, which began January 1, 2022.
  • The company's three focused segments will be Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Communication Systems.
  • The company's previously reported fourth segment was Aviation Systems. The company now eliminates Aviation Systems as a reporting business segment.
  • As part of its segment reorganization, Todd W. Gautier, previously President of the Aviation Systems segment, has been named Special Advisor to the CEO.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $210.46 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Movers Trading Ideas

