L3Harris Eliminates Aviation Systems As Reporting Business Segment
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) disclosed new alignment and organization of core businesses, moving from four to three focused segments, effective with its FY22, which began January 1, 2022.
- The company's three focused segments will be Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Communication Systems.
- The company's previously reported fourth segment was Aviation Systems. The company now eliminates Aviation Systems as a reporting business segment.
- As part of its segment reorganization, Todd W. Gautier, previously President of the Aviation Systems segment, has been named Special Advisor to the CEO.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $210.46 on the last check Monday.
