CNH Industrial's Demerged Segment Iveco Lists On Euronext Milan
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 8:41am   Comments
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) and Iveco Group executed the deed of demerger whereby, effective January 1, 2022, the relevant Iveco Group business segments separated from CNH Industrial.
  • Iveco Group began trading on the Euronext Milan, Italy, effective today, under the ticker symbol 'IVG.'
  • The newly listed Group is formed from the demerger of the Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services businesses from CNH Industrial.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading lower by 12.2% at $17.07 during the premarket session on Monday.

