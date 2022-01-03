CNH Industrial's Demerged Segment Iveco Lists On Euronext Milan
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) and Iveco Group executed the deed of demerger whereby, effective January 1, 2022, the relevant Iveco Group business segments separated from CNH Industrial.
- Iveco Group began trading on the Euronext Milan, Italy, effective today, under the ticker symbol 'IVG.'
- The newly listed Group is formed from the demerger of the Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services businesses from CNH Industrial.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading lower by 12.2% at $17.07 during the premarket session on Monday.
