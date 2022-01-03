 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NESR Pockets Over $100M Of Contract Awards In North Africa
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 6:22am   Comments
Share:
NESR Pockets Over $100M Of Contract Awards In North Africa
  • National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) has received multiple contract awards worth ~$100 million over three years commencing in 2022 and evenly split between the Production and Drilling and Evaluation segments in North Africa countries.
  • The awards mark the expansion of NESR into evaluation service lines in Algeria and Egypt and the further development of production services in Algeria.
  • "We secured a strong position with a few clients in well testing and slickline services where we have gained accretive market share to become a major player in these service lines," stated Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR.
  • Price Action: NESR shares closed higher by 0.64% at $9.45 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NESR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com