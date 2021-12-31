NiSun Inks New Grain Supply Chain Cooperative Agreement
- NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) has signed a cooperative supply chain agreement with Henan Huangchuan Biandijin AGRI-FOOD.,LTD (Biandijin). Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Biandijin is a grain processing enterprise that engages in purchasing, processing, and selling grain and oil products.
- Through the agreement, NiSun to leverage its advanced technology, equipped with risk control measures, to serve Biandijin with end-to-end supply chain products with a digitalized, networked, and standardized operating model.
- Price Action: NISN shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $3.06 during the market session on Friday.
