NiSun Inks New Grain Supply Chain Cooperative Agreement
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 9:36am   Comments
  • NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) has signed a cooperative supply chain agreement with Henan Huangchuan Biandijin AGRI-FOOD.,LTD (Biandijin). Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Biandijin is a grain processing enterprise that engages in purchasing, processing, and selling grain and oil products.
  • Through the agreement, NiSun to leverage its advanced technology, equipped with risk control measures, to serve Biandijin with end-to-end supply chain products with a digitalized, networked, and standardized operating model.
  • Price Action: NISN shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $3.06 during the market session on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

