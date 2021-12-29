 Skip to main content

Capstone Secures Order For 600kw Energy Solution System To Be Installed In Mali
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 11:39am   Comments
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) received an order for a 600 kilowatt (kW) C600S energy solution system to be installed at a remote food processing facility in Bamako, Mali. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company secured the order through the Capstone Green Energy Direct Sales Solutions Team.
  • The system is expected to be commissioned in May 2022.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 6.55% at $3.28 on the last check Wednesday.

