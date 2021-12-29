Mullen Automotive Inks Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems
- Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has inked a strategic partnership with DSA Systems, a vehicle system diagnostics, and remote over-the-air OTA technology provider. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle.
- Mullen and DSA will work together on developing proprietary vehicle diagnostics and remote OTA capabilities for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.
- "Ideally, we will be able to proactively identify a potential vehicle issue, remotely update and fix the issue, all while the vehicle is parked at the customer's home and not a dealership waiting for service," said CEO and chairman David Michery.
- Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 5.35% at $5.13 on the last check Wednesday.
