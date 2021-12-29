 Skip to main content

Mullen Automotive Inks Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has inked a strategic partnership with DSA Systems, a vehicle system diagnostics, and remote over-the-air OTA technology provider. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle.
  • Mullen and DSA will work together on developing proprietary vehicle diagnostics and remote OTA capabilities for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. 
  • "Ideally, we will be able to proactively identify a potential vehicle issue, remotely update and fix the issue, all while the vehicle is parked at the customer's home and not a dealership waiting for service," said CEO and chairman David Michery.
  • Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 5.35% at $5.13 on the last check Wednesday.

