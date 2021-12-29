Birk's Group Renews Credit Facilities
- Birk's Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) has entered into an amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation Canada and a senior secured term loan with Crystal Financial LLC.
- The amended credit facility and loan extend the maturity date of the company's existing loans from October 2022 to December 2026.
- The amended credit facility maintains a C$85 million commitment, including a committed accordion of C$5 million.
- The amended term loan of C$12.5 million is subordinated to the amended credit facility and bears interest at an annual rate of CDOR plus 7.75%, a reduction of 50 basis points.
- Price Action: BGI shares are trading higher by 5.73% at $4.98 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
