Applied UV Stock Plunges After Pricing Equity Offering At 16.2% Discount
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2.7 million shares of common stock at $3.00 per share.
- The offer price represents a 16.2% discount on the company’s closing price on December 28, 2021.
- Applied UV plans to raise $8 million through the offering and intends to use it for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.
- The company has granted the underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 0.40 million shares.
- Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 17.9% at $2.94 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas