 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied UV Stock Plunges After Pricing Equity Offering At 16.2% Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 6:40am   Comments
Share:
Applied UV Stock Plunges After Pricing Equity Offering At 16.2% Discount
  • Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVIhas priced its underwritten public offering of 2.7 million shares of common stock at $3.00 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 16.2% discount on the company’s closing price on December 28, 2021.
  • Applied UV plans to raise $8 million through the offering and intends to use it for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.
  • The company has granted the underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 0.40 million shares.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 17.9% at $2.94 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUVI)

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com