Why Are JinkoSolar Holding Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:51am   Comments
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) completed its initial public offering registration process with the CSRC.
  • Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
  • JinkoSolar Holding is one of the largest and innovative solar module manufacturers globally.
  • Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chair and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased that Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO and gain access to the fast-growing capital market in China, which we believe will further strengthen our leadership in the PV industry."
  • Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 5.35% at $44.43 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

