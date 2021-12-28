Why Are JinkoSolar Holding Shares Trading Higher Today?
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) completed its initial public offering registration process with the CSRC.
- Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
- JinkoSolar Holding is one of the largest and innovative solar module manufacturers globally.
- Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chair and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased that Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO and gain access to the fast-growing capital market in China, which we believe will further strengthen our leadership in the PV industry."
- Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 5.35% at $44.43 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
