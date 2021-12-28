 Skip to main content

Arrival Begins Ground Trials Of Electric Bus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 6:14am   Comments
Arrival Begins Ground Trials Of Electric Bus
  • Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVLhas started trials of the Arrival Bus at a testing facility in the U.K.
  • The vehicle takes advantage of Arrival's software ecosystem, enabling full connectivity, digital customization, and deep access to vehicle behavior and data. 
  • Following proving ground trials, Arrival will commence public road trials of the Bus in Q1 of 2022.
  • "We've seen a strong interest in the Bus this year, specifically from governments who are looking to upgrade their public transportation networks, in order to achieve their zero-emission pledges," said Franck Dessenis, VP of Bus Platform, Arrival.
  • Arrival expects to begin production for the Bus in Q2 of 2022. 
  • Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $7.95 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

