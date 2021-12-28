Arrival Begins Ground Trials Of Electric Bus
- Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) has started trials of the Arrival Bus at a testing facility in the U.K.
- The vehicle takes advantage of Arrival's software ecosystem, enabling full connectivity, digital customization, and deep access to vehicle behavior and data.
- Following proving ground trials, Arrival will commence public road trials of the Bus in Q1 of 2022.
- "We've seen a strong interest in the Bus this year, specifically from governments who are looking to upgrade their public transportation networks, in order to achieve their zero-emission pledges," said Franck Dessenis, VP of Bus Platform, Arrival.
- Arrival expects to begin production for the Bus in Q2 of 2022.
- Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $7.95 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
