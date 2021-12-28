ATRenew Unfurls $100M Share Buyback Program
- ATRenew Inc's (NYSE: RERE) board authorized a share buyback program to repurchase up to $100 million of its shares over twelve months starting from December 28.
- ATRenew is a technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China.
- ATRenew expects to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance. It held $393.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: RERE shares closed higher by 1.39% at $5.82 on Monday.
