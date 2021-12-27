 Skip to main content

Drive Shack Plans To Bring Golf Entertainment Concept 'Puttery' To Chicago
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 8:23am   Comments
  • Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DSplans to bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Fulton Market in Chicago, located at 932 W. Randolph St.
  • The 23,000 square-foot venue will span across two levels and feature two uniquely themed, nine-hole putting courses, two indoor bars, a rooftop/patio bar.
  • "Known for its lively atmosphere, West Loop is the perfect neighborhood for Puttery," CEO Hana Khouri said.
  • Puttery is currently open in The Colony, TX, and Charlotte, N.C., with venues currently under development, including Washington, D.C.; Miami; Houston, and Philadelphia.
  • Price Action: DS shares closed higher by 3.38% at $1.53 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

