 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kronos Advanced Technologies Bags PPE Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Kronos Advanced Technologies Bags PPE Contract
  • Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc (OTC: KNOS) has received a contract to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical gloves, medical and health masks, as well as COVID-19 Test Kit Products. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • Kronos has initiated national marketing efforts to provide PPE supplies and COVID-19 test kits with direct product sales to clients and governments from PPE manufacturers.
  • Additionally, the company provided a few corporate updates; West Virginia factory improvements are on schedule, with completion expected by January 2022.
  • Kronos is preparing to file a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC relating to a proposed secondary public offering.
  • The company plans to increase its unique 5-ply, U.S.-made graphene masks.
  • Price Action: KNOS shares closed lower by 0.89% at $0.022 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNOS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com