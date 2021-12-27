Kronos Advanced Technologies Bags PPE Contract
- Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc (OTC: KNOS) has received a contract to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical gloves, medical and health masks, as well as COVID-19 Test Kit Products. Financial terms not disclosed.
- Kronos has initiated national marketing efforts to provide PPE supplies and COVID-19 test kits with direct product sales to clients and governments from PPE manufacturers.
- Additionally, the company provided a few corporate updates; West Virginia factory improvements are on schedule, with completion expected by January 2022.
- Kronos is preparing to file a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC relating to a proposed secondary public offering.
- The company plans to increase its unique 5-ply, U.S.-made graphene masks.
- Price Action: KNOS shares closed lower by 0.89% at $0.022 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts