 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BiondVax Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why BiondVax Shares Are Soaring Today

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it signed definitive agreements for the development and commercialization of nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapies with Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen.

The agreements are part of a broader collaboration (expected to be signed next month) covering development and commercialization of nanosized antibodies for several other disease indications with large market sizes.

The company said that the nonsized antibodies exhibit superior affinity to the target, neutralizing the SARS-COV-2 virus, in-vitro, at drug concentrations about 100 times lower than those required by currently commercially available monoclonal antibodies.

"As Omicron’s recent and rapid emergence makes clear, improved therapeutics are needed to bring COVID-19 under control. The innovative COVID-19 NanoAb candidates offer the potential for a superior therapeutic platform," said Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax.

See Also: Why SeaChange International Shares Spiked Higher Today

BiondVax is engaged in the healthcare sector. Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the company's main activity was the commercialization and manufacturing of flu vaccines.

BVXV Price Action: BiondVax has traded as high as $7.22 and as low as $1.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 57.50% at $2.33 Wednesday afternoon.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BVXV)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
BiondVax Shares Skyrocket After It Plans To In-License Nanosized COVID-19 Antibody
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amir Reichman why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com