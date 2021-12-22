Why BiondVax Shares Are Soaring Today

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it signed definitive agreements for the development and commercialization of nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapies with Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen.

The agreements are part of a broader collaboration (expected to be signed next month) covering development and commercialization of nanosized antibodies for several other disease indications with large market sizes.

The company said that the nonsized antibodies exhibit superior affinity to the target, neutralizing the SARS-COV-2 virus, in-vitro, at drug concentrations about 100 times lower than those required by currently commercially available monoclonal antibodies.

"As Omicron’s recent and rapid emergence makes clear, improved therapeutics are needed to bring COVID-19 under control. The innovative COVID-19 NanoAb candidates offer the potential for a superior therapeutic platform," said Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax.

BiondVax is engaged in the healthcare sector. Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the company's main activity was the commercialization and manufacturing of flu vaccines.

BVXV Price Action: BiondVax has traded as high as $7.22 and as low as $1.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 57.50% at $2.33 Wednesday afternoon.