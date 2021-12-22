 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TD Holdings Joins Hand With Eagsen To Develop Intelligent Automobile System Business
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
TD Holdings Joins Hand With Eagsen To Develop Intelligent Automobile System Business
  • TD Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: GLG) has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai Eagsen Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly develop the intelligent automobile system and digital cloud warehouse business. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Eagsen is a company engaged in the research and development of automotive informatization and intelligence.
  • Eagsen will provide consulting support for developing an intelligent automobile system, while TD Holdings provides the necessary funding.
  • Both parties shall jointly own the intellectual properties developed through the alliance.
  • TD Holdings and Eagsen plan to enter into a definitive agreement with details of the cooperation in the future.
  • Price Action: GLG shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $0.41 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLG)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com