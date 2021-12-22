TD Holdings Joins Hand With Eagsen To Develop Intelligent Automobile System Business
- TD Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: GLG) has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai Eagsen Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly develop the intelligent automobile system and digital cloud warehouse business. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Eagsen is a company engaged in the research and development of automotive informatization and intelligence.
- Eagsen will provide consulting support for developing an intelligent automobile system, while TD Holdings provides the necessary funding.
- Both parties shall jointly own the intellectual properties developed through the alliance.
- TD Holdings and Eagsen plan to enter into a definitive agreement with details of the cooperation in the future.
- Price Action: GLG shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $0.41 on the last check Wednesday.
