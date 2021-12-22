 Skip to main content

iClick Shares Pop On $20M Stock Buyback Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
iClick Shares Pop On $20M Stock Buyback Program
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $20 million from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.
  • iClick is an enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions.
  • iClick held $96.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: ICLK shares traded higher by 7.58% at $4.97 on the last check Wednesday.

