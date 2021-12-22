iClick Shares Pop On $20M Stock Buyback Program
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $20 million from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.
- iClick is an enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions.
- iClick held $96.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: ICLK shares traded higher by 7.58% at $4.97 on the last check Wednesday.
