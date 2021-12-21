 Skip to main content

F45 Stock Gains On Partnership With Blackstone-Backed Concert Golf
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE: FXLVhas partnered with Concert Golf Partners, an operator of private golf and country clubs, to open and operate new franchised F45 studios across its network of private clubs.
  • "We are excited to announce our partnership with Blackstone-backed Concert Golf Partners, which will help members achieve their health and wellbeing goals in the comfort and convenience of their own club," said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO, and Chairman of F45.
  • The first club that will launch F45's workout will be at the Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach, Florida.
  • Price Action: FXLV shares are trading higher by 7.29% at $11.26 on the last check Tuesday.

