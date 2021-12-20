Jowell Partners With Suzhou Dreamworker To Establish US Warehouse
- Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL), a cosmetics, health, nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platform in China, has established a cross-border e-commerce strategic collaboration with Suzhou Dreamworker Info-Tech Co Ltd.
- The parties will work together to set up a joint venture to provide warehouse and supply chain service in the U.S.
- Jowell Global noted the collaboration creates considerable competitive advantages that will help attract more international customers and additional business opportunities.
- "In the future, both parties will jointly build U.S. warehousing and related services that would include storage, transshipment, fulfillment, showcasing, and after-sales services," said Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of Jowell Global.
- Price Action: JWEL shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $19.65 on the last check Monday.
