 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jowell Partners With Suzhou Dreamworker To Establish US Warehouse
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Jowell Partners With Suzhou Dreamworker To Establish US Warehouse
  • Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL), a cosmetics, health, nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platform in China, has established a cross-border e-commerce strategic collaboration with Suzhou Dreamworker Info-Tech Co Ltd.
  • The parties will work together to set up a joint venture to provide warehouse and supply chain service in the U.S.
  • Jowell Global noted the collaboration creates considerable competitive advantages that will help attract more international customers and additional business opportunities.
  • "In the future, both parties will jointly build U.S. warehousing and related services that would include storage, transshipment, fulfillment, showcasing, and after-sales services," said Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of Jowell Global.
  • Price Action: JWEL shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $19.65 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWEL)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com