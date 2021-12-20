Mullen Inks Partnership With Dürr For EV Manufacturing Footprint
- Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has signed a strategic partnership with Dürr Group, a mechanical and plant engineering firm. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Dürr will be supporting Mullen's Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) with full integration for vehicle assembly and complete paint shop technologies. AMEC is located outside Tunica, Mississippi.
- "Our goal is to have the best and most efficient manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and Dürr is a key partner in achieving this effort," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.
- Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 4.70% at $5.47 on the last check Monday.
