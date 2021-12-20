 Skip to main content

Fisker Launches NFT Series, OCEAN Concept Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:04am   Comments
  • Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has announced a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Fisker by Hand: OCEAN Concept Collection.
  • Fisker will launch exclusive digital art NFTs of original pen-on-paper sketches from the hand of Founder and Chief Designer Henrik Fisker.
  • Fisker plans to donate 50% of primary sales to nonprofit organizations supporting corporate ESG principles.
  • For the inaugural release, a total of 100 Fisker by Hand: OCEAN Concept Collection NFTs will be available for purchase, organized into four tiers.
  • The auction will start at 5:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and end 24 hours later.
  • Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 3.76% at $16.40 in premarket on the last check Monday.

