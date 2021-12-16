 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Parent's Purchase Of VR Fitness App Invites Federal Antitrust Probe
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 11:35pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Parent's Purchase Of VR Fitness App Invites Federal Antitrust Probe

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

What Happened: The regulator has initiated an in-depth probe of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company’s plan to purchase Supernatural, a virtual reality fitness app, the Verge reported, citing The Information.

The investigation is an indication that the regulator’s investigations have extended beyond Meta’s acquisitions of social media companies and now the FTC is also probing the purchase of VR startups by the social media behemoth.

See Also: How To Buy Facebook (FB) Shares

Why It Matters: While Meta’s previous five VR acquisitions were not probed because the price tags were small, the Supernatural deal is different.

“Regulators are slowing down the $400 million-plus Supernatural deal,” persons familiar with the matter told The Information.

There is no clarity on the criteria employed by the FTC for evaluating the Meta-Supernatural deal, as per The Verge.

In August, the FTC refiled an antitrust case against Metam alleging it was a monopoly, and accused it of violating antitrust rules by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp to eliminate them as competitors.

Price Action: On Thursday, Facebook shares closed nearly 2% lower at $334.90 in the regular session.

Read Next: Reddit Files Confidential Paperwork To Go Public — A Year Into WallStreetBets-Fueled Popularity

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $32,200 In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $40,250 In The SandBox
Facebook Vs. Snapchat Vs. Pinterest Vs. TikTok: How Engagement Is Trending Into 2022
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Mark Zuckerberg-Backed Indian EdTech Unicorn In Talks To Go Public In US Via SPAC Merger: Report
Instagram Passes 2 Billion Users: Why This Acquisition Was One Of The Best Ever
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Facebook Mark Zuckerberg social media virtual realityNews Legal Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com