 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hyzon Inks Electric Truck Supply Contract With Dutch Company Geesinknorba
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Hyzon Inks Electric Truck Supply Contract With Dutch Company Geesinknorba
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has signed an agreement with Dutch refuse collection company Geesinknorba Group to be the exclusive vendor for zero-emission trucks. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Hyzon agrees to supply 300 trucks or more during the three-year contract to Geesinknorba, which already deploys zero-emissions vehicles throughout Europe.
  • Geesinknorba operates in more than 30 countries and has over 7,500 refuse collection vehicles on the road.
  • "The partnership with Geesinknorba builds on a shared understanding that sustainable refuse collection can have a significant impact on decarbonizing communities and improving quality of life in our residential neighborhoods," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight.
  • The two companies will also collaborate to provide ongoing maintenance and service to end-use customers.
  • The initial Hyzon trucks are expected to be deployed by Geesinknorba to the government of Barcelona.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares traded lower by 1.11% at $6.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYZN)

Hyzon Signs MoU With Taiwan's MiTAC-Synnex For Hydrogen Powered Vehicles
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Hyzon Partners With Australia's Woodside For Commercial Hydrogen Production
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Travel Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com