Hyzon Inks Electric Truck Supply Contract With Dutch Company Geesinknorba
- Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has signed an agreement with Dutch refuse collection company Geesinknorba Group to be the exclusive vendor for zero-emission trucks. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Hyzon agrees to supply 300 trucks or more during the three-year contract to Geesinknorba, which already deploys zero-emissions vehicles throughout Europe.
- Geesinknorba operates in more than 30 countries and has over 7,500 refuse collection vehicles on the road.
- "The partnership with Geesinknorba builds on a shared understanding that sustainable refuse collection can have a significant impact on decarbonizing communities and improving quality of life in our residential neighborhoods," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight.
- The two companies will also collaborate to provide ongoing maintenance and service to end-use customers.
- The initial Hyzon trucks are expected to be deployed by Geesinknorba to the government of Barcelona.
- Price Action: HYZN shares traded lower by 1.11% at $6.68 on the last check Thursday.
