Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) - P/E: 4.64 Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 8.01 Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) - P/E: 6.88 Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 3.0 Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) - P/E: 1.57

SandRidge Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.45 in Q2 to 0.8 now. Most recently, Adams Resources & Energy reported earnings per share at 0.41, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.92%, which has decreased by 0.64% from 3.56% in the previous quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.54, which has decreased by 5.26% compared to Q2, which was 0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.71%, which has decreased by 1.28% from 7.99% last quarter.

Vermilion Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.27 in Q2 to -0.72 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 28.87%, which has increased by 14.13% from 14.74% last quarter.

Crescent Point Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.19, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.16. Crescent Point Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.