 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FREYR Stock Surges On Offtake Agreement With Undisclosed Customer
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:
FREYR Stock Surges On Offtake Agreement With Undisclosed Customer
  • FREYR Battery SA (NYSE: FREYexecuted an inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems (ESS). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The companies have agreed to jointly develop technology solutions for the global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.
  • FREYR has to deliver at least 31 GWh of battery cells from 2023 to 2028 from its Norwegian manufacturing facilities.
  • FREYR estimates total potential revenues from this agreement could equate to ~$3 billion from 2023 – 2028 based on its current price forecasts.
  • "This development advances us towards a final investment decision, the start of construction on our initial Gigafactories, and industrial-scale commercialization of FREYR's clean battery cells," commented CEO Tom Jensen.
  • Price Action: FREY shares are trading higher by 6.28% at $12.02 during the market session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FREY)

FREYR's Partner 24M Technologies Inks EV Battery Deal With Volkswagen
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2021
Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On Battery Pure-Play FREYR
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com