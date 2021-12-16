 Skip to main content

China-Backed Hackers Manipulate Microsoft Server Software Security Glitch: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Cybersecurity firms and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) see hackers linked to China and other governments among a growing mix of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Both Microsoft and cybersecurity firm Mandiant observed hacking groups linked to China and Iran launching attacks that exploit the flaw in Log4j, a free bit of code that logs activity in computer networks and applications. 
  • Microsoft also saw nation-backed hackers from North Korea and Turkey using the attack. Some attackers appear to be experimenting with the attack; others use it to break into online targets.
  • Government-sponsored hackers are often among the best-resourced and most capable, analysts say.
  • One of the groups exploiting the security hole in Log4j is the same China-backed group linked to a widespread attack on Microsoft Exchange servers earlier this year. 
  • Researchers find the Log4j flaw particularly worrying because the free Java-based software exists in everything from security software to networking tools to videogame servers. 
  • Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 1.92% at $334.65 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media

