Why Are Cohu Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHU) updated its mid-term financial target model.
- Cohu sees FY21 revenue of $1 billion above the consensus of $884.4 million.
- Cohu sees non-GAAP EPS of $4 above the consensus of $3.01.
- Luis Müller, Cohu President, and CEO commented, "Fiscal year 2021 is forecasted to be strong for Cohu, delivering record revenue and profitability. Order demand remains strong as we enter fiscal 2022, building upon Cohu's growth in Inspection and Metrology, expanding opportunities in RF, power management and display driver IC test, WLCSP probe, and accelerating deployment of DI-Core software services."
- Price Action: COHU shares traded higher by 8.50% at $37.42 on the last check Wednesday.
