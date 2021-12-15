 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Cohu Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Cohu Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHUupdated its mid-term financial target model.
  • Cohu sees FY21 revenue of $1 billion above the consensus of $884.4 million.
  • Cohu sees non-GAAP EPS of $4 above the consensus of $3.01.
  • Luis Müller, Cohu President, and CEO commented, "Fiscal year 2021 is forecasted to be strong for Cohu, delivering record revenue and profitability. Order demand remains strong as we enter fiscal 2022, building upon Cohu's growth in Inspection and Metrology, expanding opportunities in RF, power management and display driver IC test, WLCSP probe, and accelerating deployment of DI-Core software services."
  • Price Action: COHU shares traded higher by 8.50% at $37.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COHU)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Cohu Insider Sold $180K In Company Stock
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com